Was Radio Oost the first station in the world to hear The Beatles’ new single this morning? It just might be possible. The song happened to be playing in the background during an interview with Johan Dollekamp from Hengelo. Well, that’s not entirely coincidental, because Dollekamp is the owner of record store Popeye, which has existed for fifty years today. A milestone that does not go unnoticed. Metropolis will reflect on it extensively tonight.