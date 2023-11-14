In the trailer for Ridley Scott’s film Napoleon we see how they shoot at the pyramids. But… Is it historically correct?

When a big-budget historical film is released, it is expected to have a certain fidelity to real events. Although, obviously, scriptwriters and filmmakers always take their license, but in the Napoleon trailer you can see something quite controversial. Since they bomb the pyramids of Egypt.

On July 21, 1798, when Napoleon Bonaparte, in the middle of his campaign in Egypt, pointed out with great drama the majestic pyramids. Was this a genuine historical moment or simply propaganda for French imperialism? But he supposedly said: “Forty centuries look down on you,” pointing to the iconic buildings that rose on the horizon.

But did it bomb?

Napoleon

The Battle of the Pyramids, as Napoleon called it, took place about 10 kilometers from the Great Pyramid of Giza. Therefore, the French cannons did not boom on the sides of the pyramids like in the Ridley Scott movie, so when we see what they have prepared, we will discover the whole scene, but there will probably be quite a few historical errors. Furthermore, the trailer also shows the famous sphinx and Napoleon did not knock down the famous nose of it.

But although he did not shoot at the monuments, Napoleon did enjoy the pyramids. Some experts claim that he organized races to the top, although we do not know if this will be seen in the film.

In short, Napoleon did not fire cannons at the pyramids, but his visit left curious traces in history. So, before watching a historical film it is good to have some information. For example, here we leave you details of the battle of the 3 emperors that will surely look impressive in the cinema.

The movie Napoleon will be released on November 24, 2023.