In 1997, Apple was on the brink of bankruptcy and needed an urgent solution. The company experienced a significant decline in sales of its products, resulting in a considerable loss of market share.

Likewise, internally, poor business decisions had been made, including diversifying its product line in an ineffective manner. This led to the launch of equipment that was not well received in the market and generated million-dollar failures.

All of the above added to internal management problems, intense competition with Windows as the flagship, and lack of innovation. The combination of these factors created a perfect storm that led Apple to a precarious financial situation..

Faced with impending bankruptcy, Steve Jobs had to make bold decisions and find creative solutions to save the company, which ultimately led to collaboration with Bill Gates and the injection of funds that helped stabilize the company’s financial situation.

Did Bill Gates save Apple from bankruptcy?

This action surprised everyone, but Steve Jobs knew that, to save Apple, he had to cooperate with his adversary. So, A historic event occurred in the world of technology, where two titans who had faced each other for years allied themselves at a critical moment.

Bill Gates invested 150 million dollars in the apple brand company, which was going through a serious economic crisis and understood that supporting his rival would also bring benefits to Microsoft and the industry in general.

The day Bill Gates was booed for saving Apple from extinction

Although it was a gesture of cooperation, Bill Gates’ investment in Apple was not well received. At the 1997 Macworld conference in Boston, where Gates announced the news, the audience booed him.. Many could not believe that Microsoft, the company’s strongest rival, was the one that gave a hand to Steve Jobs’ company on the brink of bankruptcy.

However, Bill’s money not only saved Apple, but also benefited himself. As part of the agreement, Steve Jobs dropped a lawsuit accusing Microsoft of plagiarizing his operating systemwhich allowed greater cooperation between both companies.

This alliance, which marked a before and after in the industry, is remembered as a historical event that influenced the development of technology.