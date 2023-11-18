Abd al-Rahim al-Zari’i is a young Palestinian from Gaza, he is 30 years old and has lived in Cairo since 2011, where he works as a freelancer in the commercial sector. In Gaza he is one of the founders of a Hip Hop and Breakdance dance school, “Gaza is alive” and in 2019 he climbed Everest and was the first Palestinian to raise the Palestinian flag on the mountain.

«I was one of the founders of “Gaza is alive”, we used dance as a way of expression, we offered psycho-social support to be close to Palestinian children who live under siege and who have suffered war trauma. Coming out of the siege in Gaza in 2019 and climbing Everest was a dream come true. I was an example for the children of my city, I too was a child and I know how difficult it is to be one in Gaza. Seeing the children proud of this made me happy.”

Lives destroyed

Many Palestinians build their family homes on top of their father’s, a tradition that means several generations are wiped out in one fell swoop after bombings.

«Already from the fourth day I started losing family members: four uncles, my grandfather and my son-in-law. In Gaza we are used to wars, but this one is different. The weapons are different, deadlier and the mode is more ferocious this time. 12 thousand deaths but we are not numbers, we are 12 thousand stories, 12 thousand souls, 12 thousand human beings. More than a month of near-constant bombing in Gaza has left the entire population in desperate and catastrophic conditions. My parents lived in a five-story building in northern Gaza that my father and uncles had built 40 years ago. The airstrikes destroyed the entire area. All the infrastructure collapsed and those who remained of my family had to move to my maternal uncles in the center of Gaza. But they aren’t safe there either.”

His wife lost her mother and two sisters, her brother is missing and probably still under the rubble. «In 2021 I got married. I met my wife’s family in Gaza, then they moved to Egypt and so did I. They were like family to me, they welcomed me and helped me and were very supportive. They have always lived here in Egypt, they returned to Gaza only two months before the war started. My little girl was born on October 20th. Ten days later we learned of the death of my mother-in-law and two of my sisters-in-law. The other two are in intensive care. My brother-in-law, Ibrahim, aged 14, however, is missing, we have had no news of him since then. My mother-in-law was a great Palestinian artist and activist called Ines Al Saqqa. It’s heartbreaking not to be able to celebrate the funeral or grieve the people closest to you.”

The news comes from Telegram or the news. «We learn about the deaths from Telegram or from Arab news. We follow the bombings on the chats. We found out about the death of my wife’s family on Telegram. They had written on the “field monitoring” group that the Israeli army had bombed my wife’s neighborhood. So we asked to go and check the situation, since they weren’t answering us. They found my mother-in-law and my two sisters-in-law dead. The other two are in very serious conditions. We still can’t find my 14 year old brother-in-law. My wife’s uncle says that he is most likely still under the rubble and that since we didn’t find him immediately the chances that his body has decomposed are high and that in any case it will be difficult for us to recognize him. However, we still have hope of finding him, every day we watch the news to see if we can find him too among the images of children in hospitals. Let’s not lose hope, maybe he is still alive but due to the trauma he doesn’t speak or communicate. The two sisters who survived but are in intensive care, however, we cannot get them to come to Egypt to save them, all their documents, including passports, are lost under the rubble.”

Evacuate, yes but where

On October 12, the sixth day of the war, the Israeli army forced the 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to flee south – a mass evacuation that the United Nations called “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences.

«There are no safe havens in Gaza, when we talk about evacuating from the North to the South many think that the Gaza Strip is a vast territory, but this is not the case; Gaza is a very small territory, 41 kilometers long and 7 kilometers wide. We think that from the Rafah crossing in the south to Erez in the north it only takes an hour’s drive.”