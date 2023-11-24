If the war currently underway in Gaza were like all the previous ones we would probably now see a ceasefire, the possibility for the relatives of those who were killed to finally be able to bury their loved ones while Israel would discuss with the United Nations about how much concrete it could be brought to the Strip for reconstruction. But is not so. Entire families exterminated, thousands and thousands of wounded left without hospitals and a million displaced. All this makes us think of only one thing, a collective punishment against the inhabitants of Gaza, under the constant threat of air attacks, with little food, water and no access to medical care. Those living in Gaza are exhausted by war, loss and constant displacement.

Muhammad El Hijazi is 32 years old and studied law in Lebanon before returning to live in Gaza just a year ago. «Since the war began, my family and I have moved three times. Air attacks are everywhere, a little while ago there were heavy artillery bombardments near the neighborhood where we moved two days ago » he tells us. «The planes are bombing as many houses and infrastructure as possible, destroying every trace of life in the Gaza Strip, the streets are full of bodies and wounded. Gaza has gone from an open-air prison to a mass grave for us Palestinians.”

Before the war, the living conditions of the Palestinians in Gaza were one of isolation from the rest of the world. The Strip was spoken of as the largest open-air prison with no escape routes.

No way out

«The blockade, before the war, penetrated practically every aspect of our daily lives, from freedom of movement to the ability to access educational or professional opportunities, seek medical care or visit relatives elsewhere. The Israeli authorities prevented most Gazans from traveling even to study abroad or take vacations, activities that most people take for granted, but for us they are privileges. Before I could leave Gaza to do my PhD in Lebanon, it took me two long years, I was denied travel permission twice. I remained in Lebanon for a year without being able to return to Gaza to visit my family, because I was aware of the difficulties and humiliations of the journey. When we passed the Rafah crossing we could spend days in Egyptian prisons before being “accompanied” by the police to the airport where there too we risked being confined for days, before being able to leave for our final destination. Interrogations after interrogations because anyone under 60 is considered a “potential terrorist”.

Impossible lives

With the intensification of the bombing, the already difficult daily life of Palestinians in Gaza has become impossible. There is almost no electricity left, and it is even more difficult to access basic necessities such as water, food and medicine.

«We are running out of water, food, fuel and medicine. Our homes were destroyed; our families too. I no longer count how many loved ones I have lost since the war began. Maybe they are in a better place, no longer in hell. We no longer have enough drinking water and what we do have is rationed to a minimum, most of the day we have no electricity. They cut us off from the world, cutting off our Internet connection for days. We were unable to connect and reassure our loved ones outside Gaza. During the blackout, the parents of a friend of mine, who lives in Qatar, died. For days I wasn’t able to warn him.”

Beyond the crude count of victims, the deaths and the suffering of people marked for life by violence, there is no hope that all this will end.

«I’m sure this won’t end soon. It’s as if we were sure we were going to die but didn’t know when. If in any other part of the world 5,000 children had been massacred in a month, surely the so-called international community would have moved to put an end to this massacre, this revenge. Why doesn’t it happen in this case? I ask myself this every day. I think that no one intervenes because we are not white, because we are Muslims and because we are children of a minor state that in fact no longer exists for the world. Gaza has become a children’s cemetery. Israel, undaunted, continues to slaughter taking advantage of the complicity of the United States and Europe. They tell us about “humanitarian” pauses. Humanitarian pauses for what? To create thousands more refugees without care and without help? Where is the humanity in all this?”.