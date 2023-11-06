After Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal we will receive two new games in the saga, although these in another format. A board role-playing game and a board game from the Blizzard saga have already been announced.

The truth is that the Diablo franchise is in very good shape thanks to the launch of Diablo 4, a game that still has a long way to go with its successive seasons and expansions. At the moment, the season 2 has attracted a few players back to Sanctuary.

Furthermore, it has recently been announced in the Blizzcon 2023 the Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 which will arrive in 2024 accompanied by other great news for the most role-playing fans. We have two more games confirmed!

Diablo 4 inspires new tabletop and tabletop role-playing games

Although these are not video games, but a board role-playing game y a board game which have just been confirmed by Blizzard and Glass Cannon Unplugged with a release planned for sometime in 2024.

Glass Cannon Unplugged is the company that has adapted games like Dying Light, Apex Legends y Frostpunk to these same formats, so fans have been relieved. Unfortunately, not many more details have been released.

Diablo: The Roleplaying Game takes the isometric to the immersive, summoning a pantheon of champions to be thrown into the Eternal Conflict and challenge the hordes of Hell, you can read on the project’s official website.

At the moment, it has been commented that the role-playing game rulebook will be based on Diablo 4but supplements will be released over time that will expand the possibilities to new places and games in the saga.

On the other hand, the game has been commented: The TTRPG and the board game will feed off each other with interchangeable game components, shared accessories and complementary expansions with global events integrated into a complete product line.

