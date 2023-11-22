The new video game from Blizzard Entertainment (recently joined Microsoft), Diablo IV, is now available for free trial days directly on the Valve platformI also offer a discount on the entire gaming experience.

Here are the more details:

For this trial, the character limit is level 20. With a level cap of 20, characters in the free trial will have access to all Diablo IV content. You will be able to recover progress from the trial version after purchase. Group play and cross-play will also be available in the trial version. The new features also go hand in hand with the Season of Blood, which will introduce players to the new character Midwinter’s Disease. Let’s rememberFurthermore, that Diablo IV is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S.

