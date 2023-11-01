Diablo IV patch 1.2.1 is now available on all platforms with welcome quality of life improvements and a new training dummy.

Blizzard has published the patch 1.2.1 for Diablo IV, just in time for Halloween night, if you feel like spending it playing Season of Blood testing your vampire powers.

The patch is now available on all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox and PC) with the patch notes already announced last week, which in addition to numerous bug fixes, includes several new features in the gameplay.

Above all, they are quality of life improvementssmall changes that some may not even notice, but they make playing and going through so many menus of the vampiric powersabsorbing so much information is more comfortable.

The news of the Halloween patch in Diablo IV

Although new as such, there is something new: it is a training dummy, a “dummy” which you can hit without stopping and it will never break. You will find it in the underground room, the entrance to which is located in Kyovashad.

In this room you can test your new weapons and skills from Season 2 in peace, choosing whether to fight one doll or several of them.

Another important change is that a button is included Refund All for Paragon Points. The developers explain that many players tend to reset all their Paragon points, so they have decided to add this function to make it easier, along with the Whisper Gold increases.

Other changes include:

Blood Pools drop more pools of powerful blood, slightly increasing the amount available. Before: 1 stack of 45-60 Powerful Blood / Now: 8 piles of 5-9 of powerful blood each one. Additional information has been added to the descriptions of vampire powers to make it clear what will improve upon leveling up. has been added additional information on the vampire powers upgrade screen to indicate the number of pacts required and the activation cost of the power in question.

Here you can check all the patch notes for Diablo IV 1.2.1, just released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in the middle of the Season of Blood,