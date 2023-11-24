In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The chances that if you are a fan of the Diablo saga you bought its last game at launch or even before are quite high, but if you have not done so yet for whatever reason, we have good news: its price has plummeted for consoles.

There have already been several offers before but none like this one, and because of Black Friday Amazon has left the Diablo IV game at only 44.90 euros for PS4 and PS5, so it puts it on a plate and makes one doubt whether it is already the time to take the step or not.

It is a price that is well below what it cost when it hit the marketand it must be said that Blizzard has not stopped adding new content, one of the reasons why it is worth buying even if almost six months have passed since its launch.

Not only have new features, campaigns and new items been added, but there are more things just around the cornersuch as new classes and the first expansions.

Not too many things can be said about this saga that haven’t already been said, but it is still valid as in its first edition, with dungeons of all kinds that are more difficult to overcome, new creatures, skills and characters, and a lore in full expansion.

After the setback of Diablo III, both the community and all the experts agree: this Diablo is indeed good, and the proof of this is that it has managed to keep its users hooked for months.

Amazon’s Diablo IV offer is also for the physical gamewhich will be sent to your home for free whether you have a Prime account or not, although if you do, it can arrive in just one or two days under normal conditions.

This is good news because despite the rise of digital gaming, having the physical game means that in the future you will be able to lend it, sell it or simply play it in 15 or 20 years if you want, even if the Sony store for PS4 has disappeared.

