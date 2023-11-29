Diablo IV is a game as a service, meaning that each season introduces new content and improvements. This also leaves the door for all kinds of microtransactions y monetization systems. Along these lines, a new finding caused the community to express its concern.

According to YouTuber Bellular News, Blizzard Entertainment sent surveys to dungeon crawler players asking about monetization. If this questionnaire is real, it would shed light on the possible plans that the company is considering for the future of the video game.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Diablo IV

Will pay to win come to Diablo IV? Fans are worried

The content creator explains that a fan sent him a confidential survey where the developer studio asks about the prices of downloadable content and add-ons for the RPG. There are 4 options: $49.99 USD, $69.99 USD, $79.99 USD y $99.99 USDand each package includes special benefits depending on its cost.

The content of the supposed bundles includes obvious items, such as skins, cosmetic items, Platinum (the game’s premium currency), and the Battle Pass; However, players’ alarm bells went off when they discovered that the most expensive bundles include early access to key items that impact gameplay.

This finding worried fans, who fear that pay to win will take over Diablo IV. We must remember that the first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is in development and will debut at the end of 2024. In addition to expanding the narrative, it will introduce NPC companions.

Players fear that Diablo IV will become a pay to win

According to the survey, the most expensive microtransaction packs will give early access to these companions a season before they are available to all users. Other levels talk about the possibility of increasing storage spaces and more benefits.

Blizzard Entertainment has not commented on the matter, so it is unknown if the survey is real. If so, it does not mean that these monetization plans will be carried out in Diablo IV. We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? How much would you be willing to pay for DLC or micropayments?

Diablo IV is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. You can read more news related to it by clicking here.

Related video: Overwatch 2 microtransactions: out of control?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente