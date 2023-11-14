At Tarreo we have touched on the topic quite a few times, since the Diablo IV community itself has been constantly concerned, looking for the existence of the “cow level” in the latest installment of the franchise. Something that many call a “cowspiration” (making a play on words with Cow, cow in English), but that a couple of game developers have fueled, since they could have hinted that players looking for this secret cow level, go in the right direction.

As we have told you before, the cow level has its own history, as there have been constant rumors that Blizzard included it in Diablo 2 and 3. Even World of Warcraft experienced this movement (or movement), where players sought their own secret cow level in 2017. It is for everything that this campaign in which several players have embarked, who are looking for one in Diablo IV, is not surprising.

You can read: Diablo 4 fans claim that new skin looks like it came from an adult catalog and is too expensive

Developers feed hope

Thanks to IGN, who spoke with the game’s production developer, Tiffany Wat, and associate game director, Joe Piepiora, at BlizzCon 2023, there has been new hope for a possible cow level. Wat may have hinted that players are headed in the right direction, commenting that “if people have collected any items from their cow campaigns…cow slaughter campaign…they should keep them.”

And when reading this statement, it is impossible not to link it to the players’ recent discoveries and items such as the Bloody Wood Shard, the Stinking Tome, and the Metal Shard. As told previously, and thanks to player discoveries, you must kill three groups of 666 cows, with your final death in specific regions. Once you have obtained your well-deserved rewards, you can take them to the Cow Fountain in Ken Bardhu, as mentioned in our previous findings. Purify the items and you will be rewarded with a Strange Key to the Abandoned Shed. This is located in the eastern part of Scosglen (the area that looks like a cow’s head). Discovery as far as the search has stopped for now.

Blizzard denies it, but players don’t believe them

Words that, however, contradict what Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson said, saying that the team had focused on trying to keep Diablo IV “as realistic as possible” in an interview with Kinda Funny in May. Adding further that: “because of that, there is no secret level in Diablo 4 that people may be looking for.” But on the other hand, the announcement of the Vessel of Hatred DLC that was made at BlizzCon 2023, which will be a tribute Diablo 2, with a new class, which will arrive at the end of 2024, also fed in a certain way that a secret level of cows could soon arrive in the game.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord