Blizzard is taking advantage of the fall sales and Black Friday to invite players to try its latest release.

Diablo IV, free for a limited time

Blizzard has taken advantage of the start of the Steam autumn sales along with the arrival of Black Friday to start the perfect campaign to convince players to enter the world of Diablo IVWell the game has become free-to-play for a week. From now on and until next Tuesday, November 28it is possible to play the title for free through Steam.

If it is true that this is truly a test of the game, then Players can only reach level 20 on their character, which means around ten hours of play. Afterwards, there is the possibility of purchasing the complete title for €41.99, 40% less than its original price, €59.99. Likewise, the deluxe and ultimate editions of the game enjoy the same discount.

Diablo IV premiered exclusively on Battle.net for PC on June 6, and has been available on Steam since October 17, this being the first chance to play it for free and try it before deciding whether to buy it or not.

A game that aims to last for years

Diablo IV promises to be a title that will last over time, thus remembering the classic “games as a service”. Beyond the expected updates with new classes, different complete expansions are expected for the game. The first of them will be Vessel of Hatred, which will take place in a new region called Nahantu. The first trailer for it revealed a dark exotic jungle and some kind of temple in the middle of nowhere. Furthermore, according to the words of Mephirot, beloved Lilith will have to face an enemy that, by the looks of it, will become increasingly dangerous.

The game, which is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, will not expand until the end of 2024 with this first additional paid content, while the new seasons arrive for free.

