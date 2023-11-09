Blizzard has added a new pack to the new Diablo game, ‘Father’s Sentence’, which has raised blisters and controversy among its players for its price of €64.99.

Blizzard and his Diablo 4 in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5 is almost never lacking controversynow it’s the turn of a pack with precious horse con armor and what serves mount for only… €64.99.

Because that’s right, this bundle named ‘Father’s Sentence‘ costs practically the same as the standard edition of Diablo 4; although some users have said that there is a detail that doesn’t make it ‘so’ bad.

The cosmetic items included with this purchase are the Gift from Heaven mount bundle with the Lux mount and the Messenger of the Shelter of Light mount armor.

But everything went a little overboard following a tweet from Paul Tassi that you can see a few lines below, especially because he wanted to highlight that the micropayments in Diablo 4 had gotten out of control.

Many of those who responded were somewhere between disgusted and incredulous at how much Blizzard hopes players will pay for this cosmetic.

Although some pointed out that the pack comes with 7800 platinum, the in-game currency and that it costs about €80 on its own. In this sense, the bundle ‘Father’s Sentence’ It is technically an attractive discount.

but these people they were saying The aforementioned user forgot that this amount of Platinum is included and it is one of the most fairly priced in the game.

But others commented that this high price calls into question the extent to which the change in the game is justified: “I see that microtransactions have become so normalized that people defend them in the comments.”

The Diablo logo doesn’t look the same since its launch

Whatever the opinion of each person regarding the Sentence of the Father pack in Diablo 4it is clear that it has caused a pleasant discussion about the game’s micropayments.

Even more so now that their board games arrive, there could be cows and/or the comments from the President of Blizzard about how “the players don’t have patience…”.

What is your opinion about the Sentence of the Father pack in Diablo 4 for €64.99, a frame and Platinum?