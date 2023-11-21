If you are a Diablo 4 player who pays special attention to resources and their constant generation, know that we have an item that you need to get as soon as possible.

A number of very useful items have been introduced in Diablo 4, but in Season 2 not all of them are weapons and armor. Today we come to talk to you about a single ancestral that is having great importance in the builds of the top players.

The benefits of this Selig’s Molten Heart They fall on your ability to generate resources in each class. When equipped you can enjoy infinite resources and therefore “cast” skills constantly if you find a good build, especially with the Druid or the Rogue.

Diablo 4’s must-have item for Season 2: how to get Selig’s Molten Heart and what it does

Since it is a unique ancestral item, the best thing you should do to get it is to be patient, since it is not easy for it to appear. In World Levels 3 and 4 you will have the option to become a reward for killing monsters and bosses.

Try to defeat Duriel as many times as you can to increase his spawn rate. Either way, you may have a hard time finding it. To know what this object is, apart from its name, there will be a very recognizable description:

“Don’t let your passions become obsessions. Feed the fire that burns inside you, but it’s crazy to let yourself turn to ash to please an indifferent universe.” —Master Selig’s last words.

SELIG CAST HEART

Unique Ancient Amulet / 925 Item Power +19.0% Resistance to All Elements +19.5% Primary Tier Skill Damage +18 All Stats +23.5% Health Damage 12.0% Resource Generation You gain a 30 maximum resource. Additionally, when you take damage, you drain 3 resources for every 1% of health you would have had to lose.

Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest.”

Don’t miss our guides on this second season such as the most broken build that enhances the sorceress or the Diablo 4 season 2 build with which you will cause 300% more damage to bosses. There are a few “petonic” configurations.

For example, here we leave you the Tier 1 list of classes to level up quickly in the Season of Blood. What are the most powerful classes right now in Diablo 4? We answer that question and we also tell you 5 things you should avoid doing in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Other interesting articles:

The best Diablo 4 classes for season 2 after patch 1.2.2: which ones are best for the endgame and level 100 The 3 very powerful Diablo 4 season 2 unique items that you may have overlooked

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more