During the first day of BlizzCon 2023Blizzard has disclosed a series of information regarding the first DLC of Diablo 4, Vessel of Hatred. The expansion is scheduled for 2024, and will bring with it a new class. According to a leak (unconfirmed by Blizzard) leaked a few weeks ago, this new class could be a hybrid between the barbarian and the druid, which would represent an unprecedented innovation regarding the entire series of Diabloand could offer an interesting new way to play for the community.

Vessel of Hatred will also allow players to revisit the jungles of the planet Nahantu, an area of ​​the game already seen in Diablo 2. The plot of the expansion will be set following the events narrated in Diablo 4.

On the first day of BlizzCon 2023 no further information has been released compared to what was previously written, but it could be that the developers want to disclose the news during the entire weekend. The BlizzConwill in fact continue in the next few days, and like every year Blizzard will want to focus on the new features planned for its flagship games, for example World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Heartstone and exactly Diablo 4.