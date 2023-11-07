After announcing the Diablo 4 expansion, Blizzard has revealed that a new class is on the way and fans have been keen to find out what it could be before official confirmation. There are two candidates right now:

Diablo 4 It was launched in the middle of the year and since then it has not stopped receiving news. The two seasons we have had have presented errors and also good successes, but neither has added a new class to add to the original five.

Blizzard has already made it clear that the new classes will arrive with the game’s large expansions. The first, Vessel of Hatred, will be released at the end of 2024 and will bring “a new class to Diablo 4 that hasn’t been seen in any previous Diablo games.”

This has served to discard those that we already knew, although some fans cling to the idea of ​​a class appearing that combines the qualities of one of the great favorites of the saga: the paladin.

As a fan named makz242 points out on Reddit, the expansion trailer notes Vessel of Hatred of Diablo 4 note that “Zakarum’s prayer continues” and “There will be no salvation in the Light”, which leaves clues as to the nature of this content.

There are two big references to the Order of Zakarum, known as the Church of Light and one of the most important factions in the history of the Diablo saga. The Paladin and the Crusader have always identified themselves with the lightso they could be on the way.

Except it’s impossible, since the new class is going to be completely new. This has led fans to think about a possible priest that addresses some of the main features of the aforementioned classes seen in Diablo II Resurrected and Diablo III.

Has the new Diablo 4 class been leaked?

However, there is another option. A leak that occurred before the official announcement of the expansion ended up being pretty spot on and also left clues about the class that would be available in 2024…

The new class would be called Spiritborn and he could be a nature-based warrior, a sort of melee, druid-barbarian hybrid. This makes sense given the jungle nature of the DLC which is set in the Nahantu jungle.

What would you like to see in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred? What do you think of the news? Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest.”

