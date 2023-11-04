BlizzCon 2023 has just started and over the next few days a good load of surprises related to the different Blizzard Entertainment video games await us. One of the main protagonists of the event has been Diablo 4, about which the company wanted to reveal that it is already working on what will be its first expansion.

This will respond to the name of Vessel of Hatred and for the moment it has been seen in a very brief teaser that does not show much of what we can expect from it. However, some of the new features that it will include have been indicated, such as a completely new region with a campaign dedicated to the fate of Mephisto.

Additionally, you can play with a totally new class never seen to date in the saga, so it is good news to know that the roster will be expanded somewhat more, but at the same time a bit of a chore for those who would like to see old classes again, such as the Paladin. Be that as it may, until that happens there is too much left, because its launch is expected at the end of 2024.

For the rest, Blizzard has announced that in December a few additions will be introduced in Season 2 of Diablo 4such as a new activity for those who have reached level 100, an event to celebrate Christmas that will last three weeks and much more that will serve to pass the time until Season 3 probably begins in January.

