Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of this disease, “in the past was known as ‘elderly diabetes’ because its appearance was characteristic of older age, over 65. Today it remains a pathology that increases with the passage of time, but it begins to appear more frequently even at the age of 35-45”. The trend of lowering the age of onset of type 2 diabetes was highlighted to Adnkronos Salute by Riccardo Candido, president of the Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD), on the eve of the World Day dedicated to the disease.

“Unfortunately we are seeing an increase in cases of type 2 diabetes even in adolescence, even though it is not a frequent disease in this group”, explains Candido. At the basis of the increase, he underlines, is “the increase in overweight and obesity linked to incorrect lifestyles, a sedentary lifestyle and a diet rich in simple sugars and saturated fats which determine resistance to the action of insulin It is from here that we arrive at this form of diabetes. In short, a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect lifestyles are at the basis of the appearance of the disease at an increasingly younger age”, adds the president of the AMD diabetologists, recalling that “the epidemic of obesity and diabetes is also linked to social status. This phenomenon, in fact, is found above all where the socio-economic situation is lower. It is no coincidence that the outskirts of cities are the areas where diabetes tends to be much, much more frequent “.