Over the last year, the role of the general practitioner in caring for diabetic patients has changed profoundly: on the one hand, type 2 diabetes mellitus is going through a phase of exponential growth, with a prevalence of 6.2% and with a forecast increase; on the other, with the availability of new drugs and with Aifa’s Note 100, updated in June, the family doctor is invested with new functions, given that he can prescribe the most recent hypoglycemic drugs, previously the exclusive competence of the specialist. In this context, the need arose for an updated training project, which resulted in the “certification of the GP doctor expert in the care and management of complex patients with diabetes mellitus and related metabolic pathologies, with multiple pathologies and disabilities” . This project, organized by the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care with the unconditional contribution of Astrazeneca, has developed over the course of the year and reaches its halfway point in November with the Simg Congress.

At the end of the advanced training course in the diabetes field – according to a note – family doctors obtain a certificate of participation, an essential condition for enrolling in the professional certification of skills. The certification has as its core an exam in which, in a professional comparison with the examiners, professionals with proven experience, the candidates are evaluated and recognized as experts. The value of this path is ensured by a certification body accredited by Accredia (single national accreditation body designated by the Italian government).

“In light of the new course that General Medicine will have to undertake, Simg is committed to training young doctors with various educational activities including the certification of skills for the management of diabetic patients – underlines Gerardo Medea, Simg metabolic area manager – certification which represents the point of arrival of a training course made up of study and experience in the field, at the end of which there is access to an exam, made up of three phases: questionnaire, solution of clinical cases, oral part. Passing this exam allows registration in a specific register and is recognized at a European level. In community homes as well as in hospitals, the expert GP can offer clinical advice to colleagues, participate in training projects, prepare of Pdta, to the management of research initiatives – continues Medea – For the scientific society, the certification of skills represents a tool with which to validate the role of the family doctor in crucial sectors such as the metabolic area”.

Aifa’s note 100 has led to the expansion of the prescribability of the most recent antidiabetics in general medicine. In particular, reference is made to the use of the drugs DPP4i, GLP-1 and glyphozines (SGLT2-i: inhibitors of the sodium/glucose transporter type 2), whose effectiveness has been widely documented in the recent guidelines of the European Diabetes Societies and American for cardiovascular and renal complications. In particular – the note details – dapaglifozin reported a protective effect equal to 20-30% considering both the progression of cardiovascular disease and the mortality associated with heart disease and demonstrated an effectiveness >=50% in reducing the progression of the disease renal or the risk of death from cardiovascular or renal causes.

“The Italian diabetes guidelines have also embraced the tendency to focus the attention of treatments not only on glycated hemoglobin, but also on the prevention of cardiorenal complications, even independently – explains Maurizio Ridolfi, Simg Roma – We are thus witnessing the transition from treat to target to treat to benefit, achieved thanks to the development of drugs, in particular the SLGT-2 inhibitors, which have surpassed previous treatments and offer new therapeutic scenarios, also entrusting general medicine with an important role in the prescription of diabetes therapy ”.

“The innovations introduced by Aifa’s Note 100 guarantee the patient the best possible treatment, which is no longer based only on the correction of hyperglycemia, but also on cardio-renal protection – concludes Tindaro Iraci, Simg Palermo – Simg has developed a guide practice for the use of the drugs provided for by Note 100, summarized in an algorithm. The drug of first choice for diabetes remains metformin, unless there are contraindications or intolerances. In subjects who do not reach the glycated hemoglobin targets, the cardiovascular and renal risk is assessed, on the basis of which it is established which of the drugs in Note 100 is most suitable”.