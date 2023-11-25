November 24, 2023

Di Giannantonio: “Valentino Rossi makes me nervous…”

Fabio Di Giannantonio is about to end his experience in the Gresini team (in 2024 he will be replaced by Marc Marquez) but hopes to stay in MotoGP and Ducati.

After the progress of the last few weeks, the Roman driver now seems one step away from the Mooney VR46 team where he should take Luca Marini’s place. “Continuing with a Ducati will definitely help me, starting from scratch with another bike wouldn’t have been the best thing for me,” he said after free practice in Valencia.

And his future “boss” Valentino Rossi will arrive at the Spanish circuit in the next few days to attend the season finale: “I’m happy that Valentino is joining us. It’s always a pleasure to have him here and it always makes me a little nervous to know that he’s on the side of the track and maybe he’s looking at you… He’s the best”, are the words reported by Gpone.

Di Giannantonio seems like a different rider compared to the last two years: “I worked well during the year and now I find myself in a condition where I can do what I want with the bike.”

©Getty Images