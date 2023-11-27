The road was long, tortuous, with dead ends and many tunnels from which, however, a light was seen and, finally, the exit: Fabio Di Giannantonio will race in MotoGP again in 2024 and will do so with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 team, alongside the already confirmed Marco Bezzecchi. It seemed that the Roman would have to remain on foot, after the Marc Marquez hurricane devastated the rider market in mid-September. First the Superbike hypotheses (never really taken into consideration), then the void and suddenly the HRC contacts, which sparked a glimmer of hope for Diggia’s future.

Luca Marini’s quick entry into the negotiations with Honda has once again messed up the Roman’s plans, who in just a few months went from being convinced of staying in the Gresini family to seeing himself as a spectator of a 2024 season with only the remote possibility to be a tester and take part in some wild card races.

Then, the light. If it is true that not all evils have a silver lining, Marini’s arrival in HRC has opened a door for Di Giannantonio in the Mooney VR46 team. Yes, because the rider from Tavullia overtook the Roman in the Honda garage to take Marc Marquez’s place, but in doing so he allowed his compatriot to put himself in contention for the last remaining Ducati.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Even there, it wasn’t easy or obvious to land in Valentino Rossi’s team. There were many names eligible and all coming from Moto2. Was a young novice preferred to another young man with a little more experience? The choice of VR46 seemed to fall on Fermín Aldeguer, a disruptive rider who has achieved success in the middle class by going on to apply as a rookie in MotoGP (together with the highly anticipated Pedro Acosta in KTM GasGas).

However, the termination clause of the contract between Aldeguer and Boscoscuto complicated the negotiations and here the candidacy of Di Giannantonio became powerful again, who in the end got the better of the Spaniard. Thus Fabio will replace Luca Marini in the Mooney VR46 team. The long exhausting wait came to an end when the checkered flag also waved on the last race of the season. On the eve of the first 2024 tests, we have put the last piece in place and the MotoGP line-up for next season is complete.

“I’m happy to join such a strong team as the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, I can learn a lot and I can’t wait to start working together on this project, we can do some really good things. In the last two seasons in I have grown a lot in MotoGP and in this team I will certainly be able to mature further and achieve great results. I am excited, I can’t wait to meet all my new staff and start working on the track. Thanks to everyone who made this possible.” says Di Giannantonio.

This is echoed by Alessio “Uccio” Salucci, Team Director Mooney VR46 Racing Team: “I’m really happy to announce that Fabio will join our team. It was an unexpected arrival, a bit rushed, at the last minute but I’m satisfied that the choice fell on him. He had a great end to the season, he didn’t lose heart when things didn’t go his way and I’m sure he’ll be able to feel at home here. On a sporting level, he proven to be among the fastest young Italians, he will continue to work with Ducati and the goal is to help him be not only competitive, but also consistent in his results. It is an ambitious project, it marks a turning point in the history of our Team , but I’m sure that we will all give our best to go in the same direction.”

