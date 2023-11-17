D&G Motorsport, motorcycle dealership and point of reference for the marine and music department, arrives in Milan with the largest Yamaha House in Europe.

Since the opening on November 3rd, the commission from Yamaha Japan and Yamaha Europe visited the fifth D&G Motorsport headquarters.

The entire Yamaha Motor range is already on display on site, and the inaugural event will be held on Saturday 2 December, with an aperitif in the company of influencers and key figures in the history of motorcycling, designed and organized for all motorcyclists.