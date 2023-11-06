Suara.com – Dewi Perssik’s romantic relationship with Rully, who is a pilot, has rarely been heard or reported recently. Moreover, when asked when she was getting married, the woman known as Depe couldn’t even answer.

“I don’t know bro (when I’ll get married), I haven’t yet. I’m up to Allah. If Allah wants to give me, I’ll accept it,” said Dewi Perssik at Ashanty’s birthday recently.

In fact, mentally Dewi Perssik admitted that she was ready to return to marriage. Moreover, his mother has also encouraged him to quickly return to his household.

“Mom really wants to get married quickly, so that she can quickly get over the period of being a widow. (Mami said) ‘what’s more, son, this guy is already serious about you’. I’m okay with that, I can’t say anything, just pray,” said Dewi Persik.

When asked why she was not married to Rully, Dewi Perssik could not answer specifically. Regarding the trauma of marriage, he admits it, although that is not an excuse.

However, Dewi Perssik then reasoned that this woman, who had failed to marry three times, wanted to find a husband who could also be a priest for her.

Rully, Dewi Perssik’s boyfriend, was met in Kuningan, South Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana).

“There’s definitely trauma, fear of failure. If you want to find a husband, that’s a lot, but I’m looking for a priest who can give me a good example, who can direct me in a good way,” added the Goyang Gergaji.

“Because I’m a woman of the upper class, so I have to get a priest figure. I can’t do anything, with a man who understands religion and understands what I have to do and how. I have to be able to be nurturing, patient, how to be a good wife, like what ,” continued Dewi Perssik.

Likewise, when asked whether Rully was not suitable for her, Dewi Perssik answered, “If you say it is not suitable, no human being is perfect. Going through everything is to learn each other’s nature and character.”