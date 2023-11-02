Devolver Digital has announced that it has acquired System Erathe Seattle-based development studio that birthed the sci-fi sandbox Astroneer.

The acquisition will lead Devolver Digital to shell out a maximum of 40 million dollarsof which $20 million will be paid in cash upon closing of the deal, another $2 million will be given in the form of stock after one year, and the rest will depend on the performance of the company after the acquisition closes.

System Era he made it known That will continue to work on Astroneer even after the acquisition, so much so that now the team will be able to better support the game and the community thanks to the resources made available by Devolver Digital.

