Before Walder (D66) became alderman in Deventer in 2018, he was alderman in the municipality of Hellendoorn from 2014 to 2018. “I always want to give 100 percent, but I notice that after almost ten years it is no longer good for me and my family,” says Walder. “Moreover, I want to prevent the quality of my work from suffering. And you can’t do this job at half strength.”