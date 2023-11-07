Suara.com – Support the strengthening of national strategic industries through collaboration between BUMN, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Pupuk Kaltim) collaborates with PT INKA (Persero) to supply quality train components.

This looks at Pupuk Kaltim’s capabilities through the Factory Services SBU (JPP) which has been proven in the manufacturing sector, with a variety of superior products and services provided.

Pupuk Kaltim VP Business and Administration Septian Seno Rinaldhie, said that the collaboration between SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim and PT INKA is a form of synergy between BUMNs to encourage the independence of the national railway industry, as well as an effort to strengthen Pupuk Kaltim’s position as a major player in the national manufacturing and metal industry.

Where SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim has qualified qualifications in producing various products and services in the manufacturing sector, outside the main business line as a national fertilizer producer.

Starting from fabricated products, factory maintenance and maintenance business, metal casting, technical inspection services, electrical calibration services, to certified laboratory services and others.

“The maintenance and manufacturing industry is one of the sectors targeted by Pupuk Kaltim through SBU JPP, to support its main business lines by providing products and services for various needs of the country’s industrial world,” said Septian, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

The collaboration with PT INKA is also a form of Pupuk Kaltim’s support to strengthen the participation of the national domestic industry, by providing various components needed for domestic train production. From this, it is hoped that the independence of the Indonesian railway industry will be increasingly realized, along with the increase in the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) at PT INKA.

“Through this collaboration, SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim is ready to contribute actively in encouraging the independence of the Indonesian railway industry, by providing superior quality components produced by an experienced team in their field,” said Septian.

Septian explained that the experience of SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim has been proven since 1992 in the process of procuring spare parts needed by the company, so that it no longer imports from outside. This experience makes SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim able to provide high standards in spare parts fabrication services to factory maintenance.

Based on this, Pupuk Kaltim also developed SBU JPP as a Strategic Business Unit by commercializing services for industries and other companies in need.

Where the spare parts produced can be adjusted to the customer’s needs, using the CNC(1) process which produces high quality products with ISO 90001 standards.

“With experience in implementing high standards, SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim is committed to providing similar services to other industries in Indonesia,” said Septian.

He is also optimistic that the increasing confidence in the national industry will help strengthen the position of SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim as a major player in the manufacturing and metal industry in Indonesia. From this, business actors who so far only know Pupuk Kaltim as a fertilizer producer, can also look at the products and services developed by SBU JPP to open up wider market potential.

In order to maintain this trust, SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim also continues to strive to optimally increase competitiveness and competence in the manufacturing industry. Including equipment supply networks and maintenance service offerings for the industrial sector, especially in the mining and similar sectors in Indonesia.

“Strengthening capacity and capabilities will continue to be improved by SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim, so that the products and services provided will further encourage the expansion of market share in Indonesia,” said Septian.

PT INKA’s Director of Quality Management, Bambang Jatmika, positively welcomed the synergy with Pupuk Kaltim for the supply of train components produced by his party.

He assessed that SBU JPP Pupuk Kaltim has the required qualifications according to manufacturing industry standards, based on a number of cooperation items that have been established so far.

From this, Bambang also said that the TKDN composition of PT INKA products would increase with the participation of domestic companies, to provide quality components for the railway industry in the country.

“In addition to increasing the participation of the national domestic industry, this collaboration is also hoped to further strengthen synergy and collaboration between BUMN for the progress of domestic railways,” said Bambang, when visiting Pupuk Kaltim recently.