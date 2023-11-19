It seems like just yesterday, but the latest installment of the main Borderlands series originally came out over 4 years ago. Being one of the company’s most important franchises, Gearbox Software was not going to forget it and more clues suggest that it is already working on 2 new titles in the series.

Gearbox Software has been very secretive about its upcoming Borderlands-related projects. In fact, after the premiere of the last title in the series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and its DLC, he has not said what the next step will be beyond the film adaptation.

However, it has been possible to find out about the projects it has in development thanks to semi-official clues, such as the one that has just come to light.

Is Gearbox working on more Borderlands games?

This clue comes from developer Randel Reiss, who through his LinkedIn page (via reddit) revealed that he worked on the development of Borderlands 4, reinforcing the clues that suggest that the title has already been in production for some time, despite the fact that the company continues without formally announcing the project.

The most surprising thing is that the developer also mentions another unannounced game in the franchise, precisely Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2, a sequel to the title that debuted just 1 year ago.

It is worth reminding you that Gearbox Software has not confirmed anything in this regard, so so far the only thing that is known about these projects is second-hand and it cannot be ruled out that it is a mistake (although it is very unlikely) , so we invite you to take it as something unofficial.

Gearbox Software would already be working on Borderlands 4 and the sequel to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

