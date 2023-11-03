Do you have a scrambler motorbike or a cafe racer? Do you like the vintage genre and are you looking for a jacket in perfect style, with one of the most classic designs? Here are the new waxed cotton jackets from Detlev Louis, a Louis Moto brand. The JM-4, three-quarter jacket with belt at the waist and the JM-11, short jacket with quilted patches. They are two water-repellent jackets with removable thermal lining. Prices starting from 249.99 euros. Info: www.louis-moto.it

November 3, 2023

Waxed cotton: fabric and manufacturing technique often used on jackets of the past, not only in the motorcycle field, for their air and water tightness. And here Detlev Louis, a Louis Moto brand, proposes two items again: JM-4 and JM-11.

These are two products that differ in design but with the same technical characteristics: removable thermal lining, 2-way labyrinth front zip, short internal connective zip, 4 non-waterproof external pockets, 3 internal pockets, including 1 document pocket . The removable SC-1/SB2air protectors on the shoulders and SC-1/KB2air on the elbows are level 2. Those on the elbows are height-adjustable.

Here are the manufacturing materials for both products: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, waxed cotton, 600D polyester material reinforcement. Permanent Taffeta lining (100% polyester), upper back (52% cotton, 48% polyester), removable Taffeta lining (100% polyester), padding (100% polyester).

I tested the JM-4 with temperatures between 10 and 17 degrees. I really liked the garment for its fit (dry fit – I am 1.80 m tall, 72 kg and I wore a size 50), air tightness and load capacity of the pockets. Despite the type of product, it’s not a jacket that feels too heavy once worn. Lighter than some competitive products.

Both garments are offered in a size range from 48 to 58. The corresponding Lady versions are available (DL-JW-4 and 11)

Here are the prices:

DL-JM-4 WAXED COTTON JACKET 299.99 euros

DL-JM-11 WAXED COTTON JACKET 249.99 euros

For questions Maurizio Vettor