loading…

Determined to suppress Hamas, Israel will continue the war with full force during the ceasefire. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel will resume the war with full military force after a humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip finished. This was stated by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“There will be a short pause, and after that we will continue working with full military force,” Gallant said after meeting his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto at the Israeli Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“We will not stop until we achieve our goal: destroying Hamas and returning hostages from Gaza to Israel. “There are 240 hostages and this is something we cannot accept or tolerate,” added Gallant as quoted from Anadolu, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Regarding conditions on the northern border with Lebanon, Gallant said: “We are not interested in fighting, but we have to deter our enemies.”

“We cannot return to the reality of October 6. We were brutally attacked by Hamas, then we were attacked by Hezbollah. “We will not tolerate threats aimed at our citizens,” he added.

A four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and the Palestinian group Hamas came into effect on Friday morning across the Gaza Strip, temporarily halting attacks in exchange for prisoners and aid.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following Hamas attacks, killing more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is around 1,200 people, according to official figures.

(ian)