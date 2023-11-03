This past weekend more than one person will have been captivated by the announcement of the moment. Yes, we are talking about a promotional video from Andalusia that has nothing more nor less than Peter Dinklage (actor of Game of Thrones) as voice and protagonist. Today we tell you all the details of this spot in which the Junta de Andalucía has left a good amount of money. At least the viral effect has been achieved with it…

A last minute collaboration

Peter Dinklage was not originally in the plans. This is what one of those responsible for the advertisement confesses to ABC, where they indicate that the spot was already shot practically in its entirety when they found the opportunity to incorporate one of the protagonists of Game of Thrones into the equation.

Apparently the choice of the interpreter, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the famous series based on the books by George RR Martin, was a last-minute decision, in a kind of crush or “crush” (as the announcement itself says) after a meeting . In fact, he recorded his part just two weeks ago in a New York studio.

Peter Dinklage fits because he has already been to Andalusia, he has confessed that he loves it and because he has a special charisma that connects with many people, not to mention a ideal voice for an advertisement of this type. If we add to that that the creators of this promotional video, Javier Senovilla and Juan Pedro Moreno, were looking to get away from the typical postcard of the autonomous community and opting for something more international that would connect with people from outside, having this actor as an ambassador has been a success.

As for Senovilla and Moreno, perhaps their last names are familiar to you. And these two creatives are also responsible for the famous and somewhat controversial ad “With a lot of accent”a spot also about Andalusia that was very popular, but also generated an important debate for using, with artificial intelligence, the image and voice of Lola Flores.

With a investment of 38 million eurosthe idea is to move the new advertisement around the world, in airports or outside tourist spots (such as Camden Town and Portobello in London or Times Square in New York), with more than 800 scheduled communication actions, which are not few.

Andalusian Crush, the ad

In case you are one of the few who has not yet enjoyed the promotional video or you simply feel like watching it again – it is addictive, we must admit -, we leave it below for your enjoyment by simply pressing play.

By the way, the music is provided by the band of the Rosary of Cádiz, who perform the march “Eternidad” (composed a decade ago by the now deceased Sergio Larrinaga). This group is the same one that has put melody to some of the latest creations of the well-known artist C.Tangana. Without a doubt, “Eternidad” gives the perfect touch and background to Dinklage’s deep voice.