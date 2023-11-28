There are still months until August 16, 2024, when it will hit theaters ‘Alien: Romulus’, seventh installment of the xenomorph franchise which opened ‘Alien: The Eighth Passenger’ in 1979. In fact, Ridley Scott himself has already had the chance to see it and has praised it very enthusiastically. Fede Álvarez (‘Evil Dead’, ‘Don’t breathe’) can be very satisfied.

The point is that little by little details are arriving about the film that Disney intended to release in streaming and that will finally be seen in theaters, and one of them answers one of the questions that fans most wanted to know. Would ‘Romulus’ be a sequel to place after ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant’? It seems that Cailee Spainey (‘Priscilla’), the protagonist of this new installment, has something to say about it, as we have read in Variety.

Spaeny comments that “it’s supposed to take place between the first and second movies”. He adds: “They brought in the team from ‘Aliens,’ the James Cameron movie. The same people who built those xenomorphs came and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these movies for “For more than 45 years and it has been a big part of his life, it has been truly incredible.”

Between the end of ‘Alien’ and the beginning of ‘Aliens’ there are 57 years that Ripley spent in suspended animation. During that time, a film will take place that is expected to respect the semi-analog aesthetic and crude retro sophistication of the first films in the saga, and that faded away sequel after sequel. At the moment, expectations are through the roof.

Header: Disney

In Xataka | ‘Alien: Containment’: here is the first short created by fans that arrives to celebrate 40 years of ‘Alien’

In Xataka | The 23 best science fiction movies