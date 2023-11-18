The automobile market is going through a very special moment, with a good part of the models in circulation already being replaced by others with electric propulsion, with the implementation of more and more electric stations and the landing of the most advanced technology in cars.

Part of this push comes from Google and Apple, which have CarPlay and Android Auto fighting the same war as on mobile phones, although with radically different prices. Without going any further, the top-selling Android Auto radio on AliExpress costs only 41 euros.

To put the figure in context, on Amazon you can also buy several radios from this same brand, but none of them are under 50 euros in price.

Radio Podofo con Android Auto

This radio has Android Auto and is available in several versions with different sizes and capacities, all at a very affordable price.

It is available in many versions, sizes and capacities, the cheapest being the one we have mentioned., although it depends a lot on the size you need for your car. It is a universal version that you can use on any model, as long as it fits.

Once the 11th of the 11th has passed, which is the big day of sales on AliExpress, Black Friday arrives in all stores, that’s it too. Other years it has bypassed Black Friday, focusing on its own event, but that is not the case in 2023.

The Podofo model is 2 DIN and has Android 12one of the latest versions available for Auto, and also almost all users who leave their opinion endorse the quality of the screen and the power when running and moving applications.

The versions that are closer to 100 euros have CarPlay in addition to Android Auto, ideal if you have an iPhone, but there are also some with WiFi, in case you want to use this connection to update the operating system and download applications when you park your car at home or near it.

Even though the shipment comes from China, it is quite fast and does not take two weeks for delivery, a period that, seeing the price, seems quite reasonable and much faster than was usual in this store.

