The outrage at Bungie is notable for the layoffs after Bungie, as there are composers and other veteran workers who have lost their jobs at the developer.

Bungie y PlayStation teamed up in a deal that includes the Destiny 2 studio in PCSteam Deck and Xbox under Sony. But the layoffs due to the decline of the FPS has caused these stoppages, which have not taken long to outrage fans.

He 2023 is being a disastrous year for jobs in general, one that follows 2022 in the industry in general. But the latter from the developer would have caught many users by surprise.

And they are precisely lamenting the departure of various veterans, particularly the composers Michael Salvatori and Michael Sechristwho have been in both Destiny games with their OST.

As we see in the tweet, his dismissal was confirmed through his website where his career or recognitions are now not read. This brief note suggested to some that he was angry about the firing, but Paul Tassi shared that he is just “sorting out his feelings.”

“Many of my good friends were also laid off, and I feel terrible for them. My heart goes out to everyone who lost their jobs yesterday,” Salvatori wrote.

As for me, the overwhelming feeling I have is one of gratitude. Since 1997, Bungie has given me the opportunity to contribute my music to some of the most incredible games ever made.

I have been fortunate to work with so many amazing and creative people over the years. I have learned a lot from them, not only as a composer, but as a human being, during my time there.

I really wish the best to my friends who are still there and have no doubt that they will be able to right the ship. To the fans, please don’t hate them. Give them the opportunity to surprise you, as they have done so many times before.

The Bungie logo has continued to fly, more or less

But despite these words, and as PC Gamer reports, many users are worried about the Bungie’s future behind this; Salvatori and Sechrist are in the spotlight for the impact of their work on Destiny.

But the cuts affected writers and editors, CM, quality control, HR and much more, the layoffs are significant. But these hurt because they come less than 2 years after managers assured that the purchase by Sony would not mean “any layoffs at all.”

The pain was worse after Pete Parsons as CEO of Bungie published a message on Twitter regretting the layoffs, although many have jumped on him.

Bungie’s layoffs are worse than expected and were not Sony’s decision, a source claimed. But, the company has also made many others on Naughty Dog and/or Media Molecule.

“Bungie executives deserve a fight for this,” said one redditor. “They put themselves in Sony’s hands for a big paycheck, promised not to fire anyone, and then cheated and screwed their employees while enjoying Sony’s money.

But, of course, they will not face any consequences and everything will remain the same.” That is speculative, but it reflects the disagreement among users.

Bungie has not confirmed the total number of employee layoffs, but Bloomberg speaks of 100 people who represent 8% of the workforce and it would be 1,200 people.

This comes on par with the information that Destiny 2: The Final Form and Marathon would have been delayed by the developer itself.

It is clear that the Destiny fans are angry at Bungie for laying off veterans like Michael Salvatori and Michael SechristWe’ll see how they deal with this situation in the future.