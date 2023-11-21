It has not been an easy year for Bungie at all, after news was released about the layoffs of hundreds of company workers plus the reception that players have had about the state of Destiny have been hard blows for the studio, especially this last one.

The problems still do not stop and Forbes journalist, Paul Tassi, published a news item in which he commented that Destiny 2 registers the lowest numbers of players in its history since it was launched on Steam, with an average of 36,816 users in the last 30 days, reaching a maximum of just 59,076 connected people.

As a result, players are taking a long time and experiencing problems finding a match in the game’s PVP modes.

Destiny 2 data on SteamCharts

Although the journalist clarified that November is usually the month with the fewest active players, the fact that the numbers have fallen so much to be the lowest he has recorded does not make it encouraging with everything that is happening within the company.

In comparison, it showed the figures from just 8 months ago when the expansion called Lightfall was released, which registered a total of 316,651 players. Therefore, he dismissed the argument that this is due to the fact that the title has already been on the market for 6 years.

However, this expansion received a lot of criticism for its story and the content it offered, which caused players to lose the confidence and enthusiasm they had at first and end up abandoning the game.

Bungie’s current situation

As mentioned above, the situation of the studio is undoubtedly critical after it was reported that this year they had profits 45% lower than what they expected for this year, which caused them to make personnel cuts.

So much so, that Tassi stated that his sources within Bungie tell him that if they had not been acquired by PlayStation in 2022, the company would be in serious danger and it is not known if these poor results will affect the companies’ relationship in the future.

Hopes are pinned on the next expansion: The Final Form, with which they hope to offer “an unforgettable Destiny experience” and which have more than 650 employees working on it, according to their official statement. What is clear is that important months are coming for Bungie and it will be time to see if they manage to redefine their strategy and satisfy their players if they want to once again have the success they once achieved with this saga.

