It had already been in the air for a few weeks, ever since Bungie has laid off some of its staffbut now comes confirmation that Destiny 2’s Ultimate Form slides forward.

Through a video message from game director Joe Blackburn, Bungie has made it known that the expansion will no longer be published in February, as initially planned, but on June 4, 2024. The development team is preparing a series of additional content that will be available to all players from April until the release of The Ultimate Forme: titled Towards the Light, this free update it will serve to prepare the way for the guardians towards the interior of the Traveler.

