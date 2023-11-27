The reports about Destiny 2: The Final Shape were true: the expansion will take several more months to arrive after suffering a significant delay. The news is a bucket of cold water for fans, especially given the recent layoffs at Bungie and the drop in player numbers for the sequel.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is delayed, when will it debut?

Through a statement, Bungie reported that the next expansion of its game will not arrive at the beginning of the year, as scheduled. The goal was to launch the content on February 27but fans will now have to wait many more months to enjoy it.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will arrive until June 4, 2024. The studio explained that it requires more time to “deliver an even bigger and bolder vision” of this adventure. Bungie wants to live up to it, since the expansion will be “the culmination of the first 10 years” in the saga’s narrative.

“We know you are eager to play The Final Shape. And that we go back on expansion is not pleasant. “The team is happy to have the extra time needed to bring you our best version of The Final Shape,” the studio stated.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape already has a new date

What will Destiny 2e offer between now and June 2024?

Despite the delay, Bungie already has plans to offer content and keep its players entertained. He announced that Season of the Wish It will start tomorrow and will last until June of next year. The main content will be released from November to February, with occasional additions thereafter.

The company promised by February more weekly quests called Wishes. Also, in March, plan the guardian games and competitions between classes. In April, there will be an update with 2 months of content called Destiny 2: Into the Light. Likewise, 3 new PvP maps will be released.

