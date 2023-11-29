In a new controversy about hated transactions in video games, users of the game Destiny 2 have realized that Steam is offering a Starter Pack with downloadable content, which is priced at $15 and which players have considered to be “a lot of garbage and the last thing the MMO needs”, since its content can also be obtained by playing.

In the description of this pack on the Steam page, Bungie indicates that it “includes a super-charged arsenal to begin your Guardian adventure,” with which you can experience “the power of creating exceptional weapons and immediately unlock three of the best weapons in Destiny 2: Traveler’s Chosen, Ruined Effigy, and Simile of the Sleeper. It is also indicated that “so you can upgrade your equipment,” this starter pack includes 125,000 Lumen, 50 Upgrade Cores, 5 Upgrade Prisms, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

But even though the developers present it as something exceptional, veteran players do not see this package with the same eyes. As can be read in Reddit posts, some players who have come across the package have said: “What the hell is this?”, sparking a discussion among other Destiny 2 users. This, since the main criticism of the community, focuses on the fact that all exotics included in the Starter Pack can be easily unlocked in-game without problems and none of them provide a significant advantage.

According to the story, the three included Exo weapons can be easily unlocked in-game at the “Monument to the Lost Lights” in approximately one hour of gameplay investment. The Exotic Cipher can be obtained either through Xûr’s weekly quest “Xenology”, available in-game from Friday to Tuesday, or by extracting the cipher from the Season Pass at level 55. Weapons are barely used by Guardians in current settings.

Starter Pack that came out after the recent launch of Season of the Wish and that, as can be read in the publication, generated many comments with complaints against Bungie, among which is that of a player who, I believe, summarizes the feeling of the community, who says: “It’s pretty gross and shitty but I personally don’t see anyone buying this, 2 niche guns and one passable gun and a bunch of crap. This is somehow the laziest microtransaction I’ve ever seen, they didn’t even try to make it seem worth it lol.”

