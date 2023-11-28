Today, Bungie has released Season of Wishing, the last season of Destiny 2 before the launch of The Ultimate Form. The season will continue the story of the last year of content, starting with the discovery of a hidden Ahamkara egg, which leads to a deal with the wishing dragon Riven. Queen Mara Sov will try to exploit the situation to her advantage, to finally be able to enter the Traveler and reach the Witness.

This season will feature exciting weekly story missions, the new “Riven’s Lair” activity, and the new team search feature; Furthermore, it will bring the Citadel map back to the Crucible and will present a new dungeon, along with much more. Bungie has announced that The Ultimate Forme will release on June 4, 2024, giving it more time to prepare a quality experience for Destiny 2 players. In the second half of the Season of Wishing, Bungie will offer two months of content with an update called Destiny 2: Towards the Light.

