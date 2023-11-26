Some Destiny 2 users are not happy with the price this collaboration with the Witcher could have.

The collaboration of Destiny 2 and The Witcher looks great.

Join the conversation

The latest installment of the saga, Destiny 2, continues to offer new content to its users. This time players will receive The Witcher cosmetics, one of the best video game sagas where the third installment is considered one of the best RPGs ever made. In this case, some players have raised alarms saying that the prices of the cosmetics could even be higher than the full game of The Witcher 3.

You already know that offers are the order of the day, especially during these Black Friday dates. Right now you can get the complete edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for only 12.49 euros on Steam. This edition includes all the DLCs that have come out in the game, so Destiny 2 users think that the game’s cosmetics They will be at a higher pricesomething they did not like at all.

Destiny 2 and The Witcher come together with this collaboration

The person in charge of posting this concern was the Twitter user JpDeathBlade. There he commented that you can get the complete edition of The Witcher at a fairly reduced price, in fact, on the Steam website that we have left you before you can save 75%. Taking this into account, for many the high price they usually put on this type of collaboration does not make sense.

You can actually buy The Witcher 3 and all of it’s DLCs for less than it would cost you to buy ONE of the THREE Destiny 2 armor sets shown here.https://t.co/4mneqxh2DM https://t.co/s1fTuzAgPB — JpDeathBlade (@JpDeathBlade) November 21, 2023

In case you didn’t know very well what this edition includes that you can buy for only 12.49 euros, we will tell you, so you can see how far the price of some cosmetic objects can go. The Complete Edition of The Witcher 3 includes its story mode and the two expansions, which offer about 50 more hours of adventures. In addition, it also has content that has come out in reference to the Netflix series and of course, it is updated for the current generation.

The collaboration of destiny and The Witcher It will be out next day the 28th As you have been able to read in the news tweet, therefore you will have to pay attention to see if there is any reduction in prices or if it is more worthwhile to get the CD Projekt RED title. We will also bring you updated information as soon as there are more details, the truth is that the armor in Destiny 2 looks spectacular, let’s see what the community’s response is.

Join the conversation