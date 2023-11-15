This Monday, November 13, the nominees for the different categories of The Game Awards 2023 were announced, which will be held on December 7. And among the nominees, it was striking, in the worst way, that Destiny 2 is highlighted in the “Best Community Support” category, after part of the team in that area has been fired.

And in case you didn’t know, the company behind Destiny 2 announced that around 100 employees had to be laid off “due to a sharp decline in popularity.” Wave of layoffs that, as I indicated, included many Destiny 2 support employees, known in the community for years. Among them the community manager, Liana Ruppert, her German colleague Timon and the game’s social media lead, Griffin Bennett.

A decision by Bungie management was received in a bad way and that hit the players, which has been remembered by the fan community and, precisely, the fired employees who reacted to this peculiar nomination. One of them is the former community manager Liana Ruppert, who on her Twitter account / indicates that: “While the timing of this nomination couldn’t be more ironic, I will shout until the day I die that the group I worked with is one of the best in the business. If Destiny wins, I will celebrate THEM, the people and the player support team. “They are absolute legends.” Something that in a certain way is also shared by Griffin Bennett, who says on the same platform as this is: “A reminder that the quality of your work does not matter. In the end, you are just a number. *adds to resume*”.

and the players have responded with a little more annoyance, asking directly:“Who the hell thought that was a good idea?” either commenting “It’s pretty disgusting how Bungie could be nominated after what they did to you and the others… I’m rooting for them to lose.” Although there are also those who did not miss the opportunity to joke, leaving an image of an empty stagesaying that this is what the awards will look like if Destiny 2 wins.

Now we just have to see how the organizers of The Game Awards react to this controversy, whether by responding to it or perhaps making some kind of mea culpa. And if in an unexpected turn they win, the former Bungie employees could be recognized as the best in the world at The Games Awards, having been fired from the position for which they are awarded. Something that I am almost sure could be like this, since they may have many votes after this controversy begins to gain strength.

