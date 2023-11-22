Destiny 2Bungie’s multiplayer video game, is preparing to welcome the main character of the Witcher Saga, Geralt in Riviacoming with the Season of Wishing, available on November 28, 2023. Available cosmetic items will include armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote, and a finishing move.

Season of Wishing will be the last chapter before The Ultimate Form, in which the Guardians will face the Witness and experience the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga. We also remind you that Destiny 2 is available on PC and console.

