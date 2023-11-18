Iman Vellani, one of the protagonists of The Marvels, reflects on the character of Ms. Marvel and everything she would like to continue exploring about her in future productions.

Iman Vellani has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe She does very little to embody the character of Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. Last year we were able to see her debut in the Disney Plus series of the same name, and this year she has accompanied Brie Larson on the big screen in the film The Marvels (2023).

None of these productions have worked very well with critics, and in the case of The Marvels has been especially notable, having become one of the worst premieres of the MCU. But that doesn’t discourage Iman Vellani from taking her next steps as Ms. Marvel.

We are still not sure if Kamala Khan will return to Disney Plus with a second season of Ms. Marvelbut we do know that Iman Vellani will return to the big screen in Avengers: Secret Warswhich is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027.

Iman Vellani has assured that Kamala Khan “he’s still learning the full extent of his powers” ​​and that he has to start channeling them so “he doesn’t explode into purple dust or whatever.” For now, neither the character himself, nor anyone, knows “what he is capable of.”

Iman Vellani explains how she wants Ms. Marvel’s story to develop

“But I like to think that there is a future in which he will end up being a heavyweight in the UCM. A loser, you could say, that no one expected. But yes, I think He is a very powerful personand I don’t even think he realizes it yet.”

The protagonist of The Marvels hopes that the story of her character as mutant continues to be developed “so that we understand its powers a little more”, using as an example its ability to shape the “Noor or the light,” noting that he doesn’t get his power from the bracelet, “like a lot of people think online.”

