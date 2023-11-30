For fans of video games and magic, the beginning of 2023 was the best time of the year when in February we received Hogwarts Legacy, the open world based on the Harry Potter universe, one of the most famous franchises in history, and developed by Avalanche Software.

The title was very well received by critics and fans fell in love with the opportunity to impersonate one of the magic school students and perform all kinds of magic tricks. It also recently had its launch on Nintendo Switch and is also being a success despite the downgrade that had to be done so that it could run on the Nintendo hybrid.

Despite being a sensation and being among the best sellers of the year. To the surprise of many, the title did not obtain any nominations for The Game Awards 2023, perhaps being the biggest absentee from the ceremony. On social networks there have been a thousand theories about this, some blame the controversies it had with the creator of Harry Potter, JK Rolling, while others point out that although it is a great game, it happened to appear in perhaps one of the best years in the history of the industry and was one step below the best video games of the year.

Perhaps because of the latter, a group of Hogwarts Legacy fans came together on a Reddit forum to thank Avalanche and the developers for creating a game that, in the best use of the word, captured the magic so much. from movies as well as books.

The first was Secure-Nail-4098, who made a post titled “Honestly, I just want to thank Avalanche” and commented how since he was a child he always had the wish that they would create an open world game that would make him feel in that magical world. As a result of this, more people also began to respond to express praise for the study.

“Seriously, applause for every person who worked even a minute on the game. “They blessed us,” was what SeoullEaterr published. For his part, Benjamin244 wrote that “although I am very critical of the game as a product, something that does deserve praise is the team’s passion and effort (and perhaps ambition).”

Given so many controversies that have been seen with some companies lately, as in the case of Blizzard and Bethesda, it is nice to see a community that is happy with the game they have been given and a company that is respected for doing things well and not trying to abuse the trust of his players.

