loading…

Cars in Ashkelon, Israel, are burned by a Hamas rocket attack on October 7. Fatah officials who rule the Palestinian Authority hailed the attack as an epic and heroic war. Photo/REUTERS

RAMALLAH – An official of the Fatah faction praised the Hamas attack Israel on October 7, despite years of feuding between the two largest Palestinian factions.

Jabril Rajoub, Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, expressed praise for the Hamas attack at a recent press conference in Kuwait.

Rajoub described the Hamas attack – dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm – as “an earthquake, an unprecedented event”.

According to the Israeli government, a Hamas attack on October 7 killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

“It is part of a defensive war full of epics and heroics that the Palestinian people have fought for 75 years,” said Rajoub, as quoted by TheJerusalem Post, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

According to him, Hamas’ actions have thwarted the plans of the “Israeli Right Group” to integrate the Jewish state into the wider Middle East without the Palestinian issue being the main agenda.

Analysts speculate that Hamas planned the attacks to sabotage normalization agreements with Arab countries—known as the Abraham Accords.

As analyst Neville Teller wrote in The Jerusalem Post earlier this year, “Hamas believes that the only effective way to achieve its desired results is through constant conflict and terror.”

Rajoub’s Fatah party, which rules the Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas, officially supports a two-state solution; Israel and Palestine.

Fatah runs the government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while Hamas rules the Gaza Strip.