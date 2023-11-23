2023 turned out to be a very uneven year in the world of gaming. Although they launched very good quality games that became instant classics, proposals also debuted that received very negative reviews for its deficiencies. Although it seemed that everything had already been seen, one of the worst titles in recent months debuted with relative success.

We are talking about The Walking Dead: Destinies, the most recent video game based on the successful and long-running series of AMC. Unfortunately, it went viral for the wrong reasons, as players mocked its clunky gameplay, outdated narrative sequences, and poor graphical quality.

Although it is easy to think that a project of this type is destined to fail, it seems that the most recent title of Flux Game Studio managed to stay afloat during its premiere, at least on one platform.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is among the best sellers on Xbox

Currently, the video game inspired by the zombie show has an average rating of 3.6 on Metacritic by users, which means that it has already secured its place on the list of worst games of 2023.

Despite its poor reception, it managed to position itself among the best sellers on Xbox during its official debut, as discovered by the GameRant media. In this way, it is below Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box and the Xbox One version of Hogwarts Legacy.

El nuevo juego de The Walking Dead se cuela en la lista de lo más vendido en Xbox



20.- The Walking Dead: Destinies

19.- Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

18.- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One)

17.- Call of Duty: Black Ops

16.- UFC 5

15- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition

14.- Assassin’s Creed Mirage

13.- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X)

12.- Teardown

11.- Grand Theft Auto IV

10.- Mortal Kombat 1

9.- Red Dead Redemption 2

8.- NBA 2K24(Xbox One)

7.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Vault Edition

6.- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

5.- EA Sports FC 24

4.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Vault Edition Upgrade

3.- NBA 2K24 (Xbox Series X)

2.- Madden NFL 24

2.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Bundle

Although the number of units sold is unknown, the fact that The Walking Dead: Destinies appears on the top 20 de Xbox It means that, at least, it is far from being a dismal failure. It is unknown if in PlayStation y Nintendo Switch enjoys a similar level of success.

This action and survival video game inspired by the television series will arrive on PC next December 1st, so you will have another opportunity to improve your sales. With Steam data, we will have a better idea of ​​its commercial performance; yes, it is likely that you will receive many negative reviews on the platform.

The players did not give truce and attacked The Walking Dead: Destinies

What is the worst game of 2023?

Almost immediately, The Walking Dead: Destinies made the list of the worst releases of recent months. Of course, the race is very close, since this year titles debuted that, unfortunately, turned out to be a complete disappointment.

One of the most talked about was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a video game that sought to expand the lore of The Lord of the Rings and delve into the backstory of one of the most beloved characters; Unfortunately, it was released with many technical problems and overall the result did not resonate with players.

Another release that attracted attention was Skull Island: Rise Of Kong, which received bad reviews for its limited gameplay and old-generation graphics. A report indicated that this project was developed with a very low budget and under a climate of crunch.

But tell us, did you give The Walking Dead game a chance? Let us read you in the comments.

