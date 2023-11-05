loading…

Israel asked the people of Gaza to kill the leader of Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the people in Gaza could have ended the Israeli invasion sooner by killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar himself.

“The Hamas leadership is responsible. We will take that leadership,” Gallat said in a press conference, reported by The Times of Israel.

“We will meet Yahya Sinwar and eliminate him. If the people of Gaza get there before us, it will shorten the war.”

Sinwar, who helped set up Hamas’ security apparatus, was elected as the group’s leader in the Gaza Strip in 2017. He has been described as a hardliner who rejects any reconciliation with Israel.

Before assuming his role as Hamas leader, Sinwar spent more than two decades in Israeli prison for the murder of two Israeli soldiers and Palestinians he considered collaborators. He was released in a prisoner exchange.

In a press conference, Gallant said that the ground invasion of Gaza was “going well” and that 12 Hamas battalion commanders had been killed.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza – particularly intense airstrikes – have also taken a heavy toll on Gaza, killing around 9,000 people, many of them children, and leveling large parts of the densely populated territory.

Israel has vowed to completely destroy Hamas following the group’s terror attack in southern Israel on October 7, in which its fighters killed about 1,400 people, tortured many, and took about 230 hostages back to Gaza.

One of the Hamas leaders who Israel says was killed was Mustafa Dalul, commander of the Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion. He played a key role in leading the fight against Israeli forces in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.