They are a “therapeutic novelty” for autoimmune diseases. Jak inhibitors are “drugs that block the inflammatory signal in a whole series of immune-mediated skin pathologies, therefore they act on the important pathway that mediates inflammation in a whole series of diseases linked to the immune system. They are taken orally, very important thing, and they are also defined as small molecules because they have a completely different reaction method from biological drugs, which were the great revolution already a few years ago”. This was said by Angelo Valerio Marzano, director of SC Dermatology, Fondazione Irccs Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan, illustrating to Adnkronos Salute the use of these new drugs in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata and vitiligo, conditions often considered “aesthetic” type, but which actually have a “strong impact on the patient’s quality of life”.

The first of these skin pathologies in which these drugs have been used is “atopic dermatitis, a very common skin disease – explains Marzano – which is associated with various comorbidities, that is, other diseases, such as asthma, for example, and which in its most serious manifestations has a dramatic impact on the quality of life of patients because its cardinal symptom is itching. This has a significant impact on the quality of life, on the patients’ sleep-wake rhythm, on the activities of daily life, work, life of relationships, even the sexual life of the patients, who are young, therefore obviously” may have problems “with studying and the ability to concentrate”. In addition to itching, there are also a series of “signs of the disease – adds the expert – visible on the skin, which is eczema: red patches with a component of serum oozing, therefore very visible lesions , even on the face, which can be affected in this disease”.

One of these Jak inhibitors, continues Marzano, is approved “for the treatment of alopecia areata, another immune-mediated disease, which leads to the formation of patches of hair loss that can also involve the entire scalp. This is a disease once considered aesthetic, but in reality it is not aesthetic because the impact, especially in young men and women, is extremely serious on the quality of life and causes strong psychological stress. As dermatologists, we are also working to make our politicians that this is not a cosmetic disease at all and that therefore the drugs, which may be of a certain cost, such as Jak inhibitors, must be reimbursed by the national health system”.

Another disease “always once considered aesthetic, but always with a strong impact on the quality of life – explains the specialist – is represented by vitiligo: those white spots that are created on the skin, obviously of variable extent. There may be few spots, but if they affect the face they have a strong impact”, as indeed if they affect “even very extensive paintings. At the moment we do not have approved and reimbursed drugs, but there is one of these molecules which is a cream, a Jak inhibitor for topical use” .