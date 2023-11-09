loading…

Depicts Hamas using Gaza Strip residents as human shields, Washington Post cartoon condemned. Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON – A cartoon in the Washington Post op-ed sparked controversy and fueled anger being described as racist and orientalist against Arabs and Palestinians.

Titled The Human Shield, the cartoon depicts a man in a dark suit striped with writing Hamas in bold white letters was emblazoned across it.

The man’s eyebrows were arched, his nose was enormous. She had four children strapped to her body, including a baby positioned on her head. A woman – veiled and submissive – and meant to represent Palestinian women, cowers behind her.

The man raised his finger and said: “How dare Israel attack civilians…”.

The title, as well as the depiction of children and a woman tied to them, appears to refer to Israeli accusations, often repeated by Western leaders and echoed by much of the mainstream media, that Hamas uses human shields.

Beside men, women and children, flanked by Palestinian flags, is a partial portrait of the Dome of the Rock in occupied East Jerusalem and beneath it is an oil lamp.

The cartoon was published as more than 10,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 4,000 children, have been killed in Israeli military attacks since the war began on October 7.

Two days after publication, outrage erupted on social media and on the Washington Post website. On Wednesday evening, the media said it had removed the cartoon after it was criticized for being racist and dehumanizing the suffering of Palestinians.

On X, formerly Twitter, a netizen called the image very vile, bigoted and inhumane.