The actor will play the legendary Carthaginian general who put the Republic of Rome in trouble during the Second Punic War.

Denzel Washington has taken a liking to the sword and sandal genre: the actor is not only going to dive into the times when Rome ruled the Mediterranean in Gladiator 2, under the orders of Ridley Scottbut will once again associate with Antoine Fuqua to become one of Rome’s most legendary enemies.

Actor and director have a prolific professional relationship that has given us films like Training Day or The Equalizer trilogy.

This time, Fuqua and Washington look to the past to turn the actor in Aníbal Barcathe Carthaginian general who put the Republic of Rome in check during the Second Punic War by attacking from the north, after managing to cross the Alps with his army.

Aníbal Barca is one of the best-known historical figures among the enemies of Rome and has been a source of inspiration for many audiovisual adaptations, but no blockbuster.

Denzel Washington establishes himself in ancient Rome

Aníbal Barca’s film is the result of a collaboration between Antoine Fuqua’s production company, Hill District Media, and Netflix, as reported by Deadline.

The film will review some of the general’s great battles against the Roman legions in the eternal conflict between the Republic of Rome and the Punic State (Republic of Cartagena). However, the focus of the film will be the Second Punic War, between 218 and 201 BC, where the general’s story becomes more relevant.

In addition to starring in the film, Washington will serve as producer along with Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm and Antoine Fuqua himself. John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator and The Invention of Hugo) is in charge of the script.

There are no details about other cast members of this Netflix filmbut it will not go into production until Denzel Washington concludes his participation in Gladiator 2which will resume production very soon.