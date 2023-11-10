loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu denies that his country wants to be re-occupied Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas . However, he said a credible force was needed if necessary to enter the Palestinian enclave to prevent the emergence of terrorist threats. Israel calls Hamas a terrorist group.

Netanyahu’s comments this week stating that Israel would be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely were rejected by the United States (US), Israel’s main ally.

Washington says it will oppose Israel’s post-war occupation of Gaza, where Israel has launched a bombing campaign to destroy the enclave’s rulers, Hamas, after attacking southern Israel on October 7 in attacks that Israel says killed 1,400 people.

“We are not trying to conquer Gaza, we are not trying to occupy Gaza, and we are not trying to rule Gaza,” Netanyahu told Fox News as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Friday (10/11/2023).

Netanyahu said a civilian government needed to be formed in Gaza but that Israel would ensure attacks like October 7 did not happen again.

“So, we have to have a credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that is what will prevent the re-emergence of a Hamas-like entity,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said that after the war, “what we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, de-radicalized and rebuilt.”

Israeli bombing of Gaza has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians, according to health officials there. A humanitarian disaster has occurred as basic supplies run out and injured people overwhelm the fragile medical system.